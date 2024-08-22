SACRED OATH Announce September Release For Expanded Edition Of Eponymous 2009 Album; Includes Bonus Material

Sacred Oath have announced the release of an expanded edition of their 2009 eponymous album for global streaming on September 6. The album includes an additional four tracks from the 2008 studio sessions and three live recordings from the most recent “Return Of The Dragon” tour (2023).

Sacred Oath Deluxe Edition will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide September 6. The original album art, created by Dangerous Age (Ioannis Vasilopoulos), will appear in an altered bronze colour to differentiate this edition from the original release.

Tracklisting:

"Paradise Lost"

"Blood Storm"

"Voodoo Dolls"

"Counting Zeros"

"High And MIghty"

"Sacred Oath"

"Caught In The Arc"

"Buried Alive"

"What The Dark Will Undo"

"Hunt For The Fallen Angel"

"Wings Of Salvation"

"Scourge Of Sin"

"Mistress Of The Setting Sun"

"Order Of The System Lords"

"Words Upon The Stone" - Live 2023

"Darkness Visible" - Live 2023

"Hammer Of An Angry God" - Live 2023

The band will perform select shows in support of this release and is also planning expanded editions of other albums including A Crystal Vision. Stay tuned for updates.