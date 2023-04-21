SACRED OATH Release "Return Of The Dragon" Live Video Ahead Of Northeastern US Tour

Legendary Connecticut-based power-thrashers, Sacred Oath, have posted a live video for “Return Of The Dragon” in advance of their summer dates in the northeast US. The band is currently on their 35th Anniversary Tour celebrating 35 years since the release of their cult-classic debut, A Crystal Vision.

“We’re looking forward to a handful of dates this summer,” says singer Rob Thorne. “It’s about all we can manage, but it will be great to get out there again and perform for the Oathbangers. We’re headlining all the shows so we‘ll deliver a good 100+ minute set. Lots of cuts from “Crystal”, Darkness”, “World On Fire”, “Ravensong” … pretty much everything, and of course “Return Of The Dragon”."

Dates are scheduled for New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island beginning Saturday, April 29 at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, NY. Ticket and venue information can be found on the band’s website, here.