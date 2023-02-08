SACRED REICH Are "Stoked" For Upcoming Tour With CARCASS - "It's Going To Be Sick!"

American thrash metal veterans, Sacred Reich, will support Carcass on their upcoming North American spring tour. The trek begins on March 31 in Santa Ana, California and runs through April 30 in Los Angeles, California. Additional support will be provided by Municipal Waste and Creeping Death.

Comments Sacred Reich vocalist/bassist Phil Rind, "We are stoked to be a part of this killer tour with Carcass, Municipal Waste and Creeping Death. It's going to be sick, and we are looking forward to seeing everyone crush their sets each night. It's going to be fun!"

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

March

31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

April

1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

3 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

21 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

28 - Berekely, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)