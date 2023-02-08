SACRED REICH Are "Stoked" For Upcoming Tour With CARCASS - "It's Going To Be Sick!"
February 8, 2023, an hour ago
American thrash metal veterans, Sacred Reich, will support Carcass on their upcoming North American spring tour. The trek begins on March 31 in Santa Ana, California and runs through April 30 in Los Angeles, California. Additional support will be provided by Municipal Waste and Creeping Death.
Comments Sacred Reich vocalist/bassist Phil Rind, "We are stoked to be a part of this killer tour with Carcass, Municipal Waste and Creeping Death. It's going to be sick, and we are looking forward to seeing everyone crush their sets each night. It's going to be fun!"
Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.
Tour dates:
March
31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
April
1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
3 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
18 - Chicago, IL - Metro
19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
21 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
28 - Berekely, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)