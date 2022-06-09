SACRED REICH - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Rock Hard Festival 2022 Show Available
On June 3rd, Germany's WDR Rockpalast livestreamed Sacred Reich's full show at Rock Hard Festival 2022 in Gelsenkirchen. Check out the pro-shot footage below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Divide & Conquer"
"The American Way"
"Killing Machine"
"Love...Hate"
"One Nation"
"Ignorance"
"Salvation"
"Who's To Blame"
"Independent"
"Awakening"
"Free"
"Manifest Reality"
"Death Squad"
Encore:
"Surf Nicaragua"