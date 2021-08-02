SACRED REICH To Join Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest Los Angeles This December

Sample bitters and then some until your tap stops! Because Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles will return to downtown L.A. on Friday and Saturday, December 10-11, 2021. That's right, Decibel - North America's only monthly metal magazine - will bring the loudest, heaviest, most extreme craft beer festival to the Belasco in Los Angeles, CA. Metallic hardcore legends Converge will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Jane Doe with an exclusive west coast full performance of the record on Friday night, while fellow New England juggernauts Cave In will close out the festivities on Saturday evening with the first-ever performance of their classic debut Until Your Heart Stops in its entirety.

If that wasn't enough, recently reunited metallic hardcore gods Deadguy will bring their Fixation on a Coworker lineup to perform their first California show ever. Phoenix thrash rulers Sacred Reich will return to L.A., death metal kings Hate Eternal will play their first CA show in six years, grindcore godfathers Repulsion will bring blasts from the past, Creepsylvania cannibals Ghoul will serve their splatterthrash, while revered thrash punk crew Early Graves will perform their final show ever.

The already stacked bill, presented by Century Media Records, will be rounded out by traditional metal-inspired trio Night Demon, epic doom battalion Crypt Sermon (performing their first-ever CA show), Bay area death dealers Ripped To Shreds, power grind-crushers AcxDC, Sin City bruisers Spirit World and L.A. heavy metal torchbearers Saber.

Not to be outdone by the bands, the country's most metal breweries will converge in a maelstrom of malt madness! Presenting Brewery Adroit Theory (VA) will join Featured Breweries Wake (IL) and Widowmaker (MA) to lead a murderers' row of brewtality including Burial (NC), Soundgrowler (IL), Three Weavers (CA) and Mikkeller (CA) - with several more to be announced soon - all assembling for an unforgettable weekend of suds and thuds.

Tickets are on sale on Friday, August 6 at 10 AM PT with the following ticket options:

Just Metal Ticket

Admittance to the day's event, but as the name suggests, you just get the see the show - no beer samples (You can still buy your beers a la carte if you're 21+).

Metal & Beer Ticket (21+)

Admittance to the day's event plus unlimited* sampling from our diverse lineup of national breweries presented by Adroit Theory Brewing Company. Metal & Beer Ticket holders will also have access to special pours and tapping events inside of the 1926 Ballroom. Commemorative Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest LA sampling cups provided. Limited to 350 tickets per day. *Please note: In extreme cases, certain high-ABV pours will be ticketed, with attendees receiving a limited # of tickets available to redeem for each offering. Drink responsibly!

Metal & Beer VIP Sampling Experience + Early Entry (21+)

Package includes all of the sampling perks of the Metal & Beer ticket plus:

• 2-Hour Early Entry VIP Sampling Experience in the 1926 Ballroom Presented By Adroit Theory Brewing Company.

• Access To Rare + Exclusive Pours, Special Band-Collaboration Brews + Limited Edition Merchandise For Each Day.

• Exclusive dBMBF: LA Merch Bundle*, Crowd-Free Merch Shopping + Complimentary Merchandise Coat Check.

• Early Entry Doors For Show + Wristband Access To Special VIP Mezzanine Viewing Area!

*Merch Bundles:

Weekend Pass VIP Merch Bundle (Limited to 150)

• Limited-Edition Holofoil Show Print (Signed + Numbered) + Tube

• Premium Oversized Decibel x Pull The Plug Embroidered Patch

• Official dBMBF: LA Branded 22-Ounce Stein + Commemorative Pint Glass

• Official dBMBF: LA Festival T-shirt + Exclusive "Death to False Beer Fests" T-shirt

• Decibel Magazine Tote bag to store it all

Single-Day VIP Merch Bundle (Limited to 200)

• Signed and Numbered Show Print + Tube

• Embroidered Decibel x Pull The Plug Festival Patch

• Official dBMBF: LA Branded Commemorative Pint Glass

• Official dBMBF: LA Festival T-shirt

• Decibel Magazine Tote bag to store it all