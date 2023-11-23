SACRED REICH - "We Will Be Headed Back Into The Studio In April To Record Our Next Record"

US thrash metal legends, Sacred Reich, have shared the following Thanksgiving Day message, courtesy of bassist/vocalist, Phil Rind:

"Today in the US we celebrate Thanksgiving. It’s an appropriate way to celebrate the end of the Awakening touring cycle. Beginning in 2019 we’ve played 234 shows in 23 countries. It was an incredible journey that took us to new places and reunited us with many old faces. Through it all we’ve relied on the love and support of our families who carry on in our absence. We could never have done it without our crew @michael_audiotech, @skid_on_tour, @abou_raissa_mathieu_lesage, @crissta and @dirtysouthmoss along with @chrisgreentm, @ppshiver and @wvhardcore.

"Thanks to @metalbladerecords for their continued love and support. Thanks to our agents for all the great tours. A special thank you to all the killer bands we’ve shared the stage with @gwar, @toxicholocaust_official, @nightdemonmetal, @sepultura, @crowbarmusic, @artofshock, @carcass, @municipalwaste, @creepingdeathtx, @deathangelofficial and @angelusapatrida, @ironreaganofficial, @testamentofficial, @dustbolt_official, @megadeth and @kreatorofficial.

"Finally we would like to thank the fans for making it all possible. Each night on tour we take a moment to acknowledge that without the support of our fans we would not be able to continue as a band. You buy the records. You buy the tickets. You buy the merchandise. You are the reason we can continue to play music and tour. You have given us this incredible life in music and we are eternally grateful. Thank you.

"If you’ve made it this far we have a bit of news for you. We will be headed back into the studio in April to record our next record. We are super excited! Hopefully the record will be out by the end of 2024.

"Once again thank you for your love and support. On behalf of @wiley.arnett, @davemcclaindrums and @joeyradziwill I wish you peace, love and happiness. Always."



(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)