SADIST Unveils "Accabadora" Video

Italian progressive death metal band Sadist (feat. Obscura's Jeroen Paul Thesseling and Romain Goulon of Necrophagist) have shared a music video for their new single titled "Accabadora". The video was filmed by Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Hunter, Decapitated).

"Accabadora" is part of Sadist's new album Firescorched, which is scheduled for release on May 20th via Agonia Records. Watch the video now:

Firescorched is the fastest, highly experimental and most extreme album of Sadist's career. The songs are fresh, embrace blast beats and give away a horror vibe, in combination with gloomy and anguished lyrics. The band's adventurous style, featuring jazz and Middle-Eastern influences, pierces through a veil of progressive death metal that cloaks nine new compositions (eleven, if counting two bonus songs).

The band's personnel includes - besides constant member, co-founder, guitarist and keyboardist Tommy Talamanca - long-running vocalist Trevor Sadist (with the band since 1996), new virtuoso drummer Romain Goulon (ex-Necrophagist, ex-Benighted) and fretless bass master Jeroen Paul Thesseling (Obscura, ex-Pestilence).

"Firescorched can be described as Sadist 2.0," comments Talamanca. "It's not a real concept album in the classical meaning of the word, despite the fact that most of the lyrics are somehow connected. Some of them are real horror stories, and the whole album sounds really creepy. We all love the cover artwork, which adds to that feeling."

The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Tommy Talamanca at Nadir Music Studios in Genoa (Italy) with artwork design by Paolo Puppo.

A full list of available album formats, alongside pre-orders, can be found here.

Tracklisting:

“Accabadora”

“Fleshbound”

“Finger Food”

“Burial Of A Clown”

“Loa”

“Aggression/Regression”

“Three Mothers And The Old Devil Father”

“Trauma (Impaired Mind Functionality”

“Firescorched”

“Rerek”*

“Accabadora (Atitai)*

* Box CD bonus tracks

(Photo by Maridelsole; edited by Svetlana Fomina)