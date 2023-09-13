SADISTIC FORCE Sign To Horror Gore Pain Death Productions; Midnight Assassin Album Out In October

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the new album from Austin Texas' blackened speed/thrash metal maniacs Sadistic Force. Midnight Assassin is up now for preorder and will be released October 13 on CD and Digital formats along with merch.

Sadistic Force unleash a record steeped in blood and terror, cultivated from countless hours of true crime research and copious ‘80s slasher movie viewings. Midnight Assassin is a nine track sinister speed metal assault inspired by serial killers, stalkers, and necrophiliacs, transporting listeners into a dark and twisted sonic arena that exposes the harsh realities of human depravity and violence. Sadistic Force prove that they are an unrelenting force to be reckoned with... beware the Midnight Assassin.

Tracklisting:

“The Unseen Force”

“Corpsewood Curse”

“Speeding Black Leather Hell”

“Midnight Assassin”

“Nuremburg Nights”

“The Butchers Apron”

“Marked For Death”

“Campaign Of Sin”

“Howl Of The Horde”

“Speeding Black Leather Hell”: