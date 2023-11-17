SADUS – “Anarchy” Video Released; The Shadow Inside Album Out Now

After nearly two decades, the wait is over! East Bay thrash metal legends Sadus have returned with a new album, The Shadow Inside, out today from Nuclear Blast Records. It’s been 17 long years since the release of their last full-length, Out For Blood (2006), and the band sounds just as viciously vital as the day they first lit up audiences almost 40 years ago!

Recorded with Juan Urteaga (Exodus, Testament, Machine Head) at Trident Studios, The Shadow Inside is a merciless masterclass of thrash with blistering tracks like “Scorched And Burnt,” “It’s The Sickness” and “Ride The Knife,” that further cement the band’s metal legacy.

Today, Sadus aims attention towards another standout track, “Anarchy,” which is accompanied by the brutal video below.

Commenting on the song, lead vocalist/guitarist Darren Travis states:

“In a world of confusion, people will rise to ‘Anarchy’... there’s no turning back..!”

Featuring ominous artwork by accomplished artist Travis Smith, The Shadow Inside, is a contemporary thrash classic with colossal, groove-laden riffs at break-neck rhythm and blistering solos. It’s the record fans have been waiting desperately for and one of the year’s most crucial metal albums.

Commenting on the record’s impending release, founding vocalist/guitarist Darren Travis says: “I am giddy with excitement for this album to be unleashed upon the world. With the help of the entire Nuclear Blast team, we will bestow a hugely anticipated release of The Shadow Inside!! THANK YOU for your interest in our little band for all these years. I hope you will find the same release of excitement that WE DO!! The love of METAL is the only reason for Sadus!! Thank you ALL for the undying SUPPORT!!!! Fucking Sadus!!”

Order The Shadow Inside here.

The Shadow Inside tracklisting:

"First Blood"

"Scorched And Burnt"

"It’s The Sickness"

"Ride The Knife"

"Anarchy"

"The Devil In Me"

"Pain"

"No Peace"

"New Beginnings"

"The Shadow Inside"

"Scorched And Burnt":

"Ride The Knife" lyric video:

"It’s The Sickness" lyric video: