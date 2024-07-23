SADUS Debut Lyric Video For "The Devil In Me"

In anticipation for their upcoming return to Europe, East Bay thrash metal legends, Sadus, have revealed a new lyric video for "The Devil In Me", from their latest album, The Shadow Inside, available from Nuclear Blast Records. Watch below:

The band will be perform a hometown warm up show in Petaluma, CA on July 27 before heading across the Atlantic for European festivals.

Dates:

July

27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

August

8 - Nottertal-Heilinger Heights, Germany - Party San Open Air Festival

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival

10 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

11 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air Festival

Sadus is currently touring in support of The Shadow Inside, which was released in November 2023. The band’s 6th full-length was recorded with Juan Urteaga at Trident Studios and features ominous artwork by accomplished artist Travis Smith.

Their first record in 17 years is a contemporary thrash classic with colossal, groove-laden riffs at break-neck rhythm and blistering solos as heard on blistering tracks like "Scorched And Burnt", "It’s The Sickness" and "Ride The Knife", that further cement the band’s legacy as one of thrash metal’s most quintessential bands.

Order The Shadow Inside here.

The Shadow Inside tracklisting:

"First Blood"

"Scorched And Burnt"

"It’s The Sickness"

"Ride The Knife"

"Anarchy"

"The Devil In Me"

"Pain"

"No Peace"

"New Beginnings"

"The Shadow Inside"

"Anarchy" video:

"Scorched And Burnt":

"Ride The Knife" lyric video:

"It’s The Sickness" lyric video: