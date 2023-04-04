SAGA - "Humble Stance" Live In London 1981 Video Remastered In HD

Canadian rock band, Saga, have released the video for "Humble Stance", filmed in London, England in 1981, and beautifully remastered to full HD. Watch below.

"Humble Stance" was part of their debut album, Saga, which was released 1978 and was written by the complete band. Today the song continues to be recognized as one of the band's most iconic and enduring songs.

The band previously released a remastered video for their all-time classic hit , "On The Loose", recorded live in Pratteln, Switzerland on December 8, 2005.

Saga formed in 1977 and has been known for their progressive rock sound and thought-provoking lyrics. "On The Loose" is one of their most popular songs, with a catchy guitar riff and memorable chorus that has made it a fan favorite for decades. Recorded during their Trust album tour, the video captures the energy and excitement of a Saga live show, with the band playing their hearts out and the crowd singing along to every word.