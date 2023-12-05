SAINT ASONIA Announce US Co-Headline Tour With BLACK STONE CHERRY
Saint Asonia (pictured above) have announced a co-headlining tour with Black Stone Cherry, running February 13 through March 6, 2024. Both bands are supported by opening act, Any Given Sin.
A complete list of dates can be found below. Artist pre-sale begin tomorrow at 10 AM, local time with venue pre-sales begin Thursday at 10 AM, local time and the general on-sale date is Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time. All pre-sales end Thursday, December 7 at 10 PM.
Tour dates
February
13 - Destin, FL - Club LA
14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
16 - Ft. Smith, AR - TempleLive Arkansas
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
18 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
24 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino - DreamMaker's Theatre
25 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
March
1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
3 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
8 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
9 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall