SAINT ASONIA Announce US Co-Headline Tour With BLACK STONE CHERRY

Saint Asonia (pictured above) have announced a co-headlining tour with Black Stone Cherry, running February 13 through March 6, 2024. Both bands are supported by opening act, Any Given Sin.

A complete list of dates can be found below. Artist pre-sale begin tomorrow at 10 AM, local time with venue pre-sales begin Thursday at 10 AM, local time and the general on-sale date is Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time. All pre-sales end Thursday, December 7 at 10 PM.

Tour dates

February

13 - Destin, FL - Club LA

14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

16 - Ft. Smith, AR - TempleLive Arkansas

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

18 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

24 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino - DreamMaker's Theatre

25 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

March

1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

3 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

8 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

9 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall