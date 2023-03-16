SAINT ASONIA Launch Music Video For New Single "Devastate"

Hard rock juggernaut Saint Asonia, featuring former Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier and Staind guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok, have released the music video for their single, "Devastate". Watch below.

The song is featured on the band's new album, Introvert/Extrovert, which was released last December via Spinefarm. The full-length also features previous singles "Above It All" and "Blinding Lights".

Commenting on the new video, lead singer Adam Gontier shares, "We’re excited to share the new official video for 'Devastate!' Once again working with director Justin Reich, we had a blast doing this one. Hope you all enjoy it! 🤘🏻"

Talking about the meaning behind the track, Gontier adds, "It's a song I wrote about those people in our lives that always seem to leave a trail of destruction behind them. I feel like we've all got, or had, someone in our lives that was just evil. Not caring about anything but themselves, and turning everything they touch into darkness. 'Devastate' is about that."

In addition to the stellar release of Introvert/Extrovert, the band is currently on tour in the US supporting Theory of a Deadman and Skillet.

Following the US trek, Saint Asonia will play a series of headline shows in Canada, along with a support gig in the band's hometown with Theory Of A Deadman.

In anticipation of these dates, Gontier says, "We are really stoked to be coming back home to Canada for a few shows! We're working up a killer set for the headline shows, and supporting Theory in our hometown of Peterborough is going to be awesome! Let'd goooo CA!!!"

Tour dates:

March

17 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

18 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

22 - Phoenix, AZ - First Arizona Federal Theater

24 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

25 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Headline dates:

April

26 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events

27 - London, ON - Rum Runners Music Hall

28 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre*

29 - Ottawa, ON - Club SAW (Sold Out)

May

11 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

13 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

14 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

* supporting Theory Of A Deadman