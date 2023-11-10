SAINT ASONIA Release New Version Of "Wolf" Featuring SKILLET Vocalist JOHN COOPER; Official Visualizer Streaming

Hard rock juggernaut Saint Asonia — comprised of heavy hitters Adam Gontier (former Three Days Grace frontman) and Mike Mushok (Staind guitarist / founding member), along with Cole Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums) — have shared the lyric video for the new version of their song "Wolf". This version features guest vocals from Skillet's John Cooper; the original appears on the Introvert/Extrovert album.

"We're super fired up to share this new version of 'Wolf' with all of you," says Gontier. "We are absolutely honored to have our good friend John Cooper from Skillet guest on this one; he is such an amazing person and an incredibly talented artist. Hope you all enjoy it!"

The collaboration makes perfect sense, since Saint Asonia have spent most of 2023 on the road alongside Skillet. They appeared on the first leg of the Rock Resurrection tour back in the spring and are currently touring with the band on the second leg, which runs through mid-December and features fellow rock titans Theory Of A Deadman. All dates are below.

Tour dates:

November

10— Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

11 — Brookings, SD — Dacotah Bank Center

12 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

14 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

15 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center

17 — Youngstown, OH — Covelli Centre

18 — Johnstown, PA — 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

19 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino

21 — Norfolk, VA — Chartway Arena

22 — Salem, VA — Salem Civic Center

24 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place Amphitheater

25 — Orlando, FL — Orlando Amphitheater

28 — Mobile, AL — Mobile Civic Center Theatre

30 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena Von Braun Center

December

1 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

2 — Johnson City TN — Freedom Hall Civic Center

5 — Fort Wayne, IN — Allen County War Mem. Coliseum

6 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

8 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

9 — Wichita, KS — Hartman Arena