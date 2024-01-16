SAINT ASONIA Share Lyric Video For New Version Of “Wolf” Feat. SKILLET’s JOHN COOPER
January 16, 2024, an hour ago
Hard rock juggernaut Saint Asonia — comprised of heavy hitters Adam Gontier (former Three Days Grace frontman) and Mike Mushok (Staind guitarist/founding member), along with Cole Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums) — have shared the official video for the new version of their song "Wolf." This version features guest vocals from Skillet's John Cooper; the original appears on the Introvert/Extrovert album.
The anthemic song's crunchy riffs and confident vocals and lyrics are amplified by the addition of Cooper. The collaboration was born when both bands toured together in the spring and fall of last year.
"The video for 'Wolf' was shot live on November 22 in Salem, Virginia," says Gontier. "It was filmed and directed by Justin Reich, who directed both the' Above It All' and 'Devastate' videos, and has done a lot of photography for the band, as well."
He continues, "It was a really special night. We had John Cooper get up and perform 'Wolf' with us for the shoot, which we hadn't done on the tour up to that point. And let me tell you, John is a pro. He brought such a high level of intensity to the stage that night. We all just fed off each other's energy, and you can definitely see and feel that in this video."
Saint Asonia will turn to the road this spring.
Tour dates
February
13 - Destin, FL - Club LA
14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
16 - Ft. Smith, AR - TempleLive Arkansas
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
18 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
24 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino - DreamMaker's Theatre
25 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
March
1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
3 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
8 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
9 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall