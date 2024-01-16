SAINT ASONIA Share Lyric Video For New Version Of “Wolf” Feat. SKILLET’s JOHN COOPER

Hard rock juggernaut Saint Asonia — comprised of heavy hitters Adam Gontier (former Three Days Grace frontman) and Mike Mushok (Staind guitarist/founding member), along with Cole Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums) — have shared the official video for the new version of their song "Wolf." This version features guest vocals from Skillet's John Cooper; the original appears on the Introvert/Extrovert album.

The anthemic song's crunchy riffs and confident vocals and lyrics are amplified by the addition of Cooper. The collaboration was born when both bands toured together in the spring and fall of last year.

"The video for 'Wolf' was shot live on November 22 in Salem, Virginia," says Gontier. "It was filmed and directed by Justin Reich, who directed both the' Above It All' and 'Devastate' videos, and has done a lot of photography for the band, as well."

He continues, "It was a really special night. We had John Cooper get up and perform 'Wolf' with us for the shoot, which we hadn't done on the tour up to that point. And let me tell you, John is a pro. He brought such a high level of intensity to the stage that night. We all just fed off each other's energy, and you can definitely see and feel that in this video."

Saint Asonia will turn to the road this spring.

Tour dates

February

13 - Destin, FL - Club LA

14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

16 - Ft. Smith, AR - TempleLive Arkansas

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

18 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

24 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino - DreamMaker's Theatre

25 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

28 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

March

1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

3 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

8 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

9 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall