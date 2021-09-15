SAINTED SINNERS Announce New Album Taste It

Not even a year after their third album Unlocked & Reloaded, Sainted Sinners return with their newest collection of songs under the bands own motto The Essence Of Rock N’ Roll. With their new effort Taste It, the band continues their creative flow, powered by the great chemistry between the five internationally known and experienced musicians.

The diversity that made their previous album Unlocked & Reloaded stand out within the bands own catalogue is now further evolved on Taste It.

Album notes:

-All music & lyrics written by Frank Pané, Ernesto Ghezzi & Jack Meille.

-Produced by Sainted Sinners

-Mixed by Dick Dropkick, mastered by Harry Hess

-Cover Artwork and booklet design by Manfred Smietana

- Artwork and booklet photos by Frank Kollbi.

- Single photos by Frank Kollbi, except Ernesto Ghezzi by Enrico Uboldi, Jack Meille by Letizia Mugri

Taste It will be released on November 26 as digipack CD and digital streaming/download format and as limited 300 copies Whiskey marbled vinyl on February 25, 2022. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Against The Odds”

“One Today”

“The Essence Of R’n R”

“Out Of Control”

“Never Back Down”

“Good Ol’ Company”

“Down & Dirty”

“On And On (Chained)”

“Losing My Religion” (R.E.M. cover, CD bonus track)

“Coffee, Whiskey & Rock’n Roll”

“Heart Of Stone”

Sainted Sinners are:

Jack Meille - Vocals

Frank Pané - Guitars

Ernesto Ghezzi - Keyboards

Rico Bowen - Bass

Berci Hirleman – Drums