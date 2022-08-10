SAINTED SINNERS Present Official Video For New Single "On And On"

Sainted Sinners present their official video for the song, "On And On”. The track is taken from the band’s latest album, Taste It, which was released in November 2021 via ROAR! Rock of Angels Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Against The Odds”

“One Today”

“The Essence Of R'n'R”

“Out Of Control”

“Never Back Down”

“Good Ol’ Company”

“Down & Dirty”

“On And On”

“Losing My Religion” (R.E.M. cover, CD bonus track)

“Coffee, Whiskey & Rock’n Roll”

“Heart Of Stone”

“On And On” video:

"The Essence Of R’n R"

"Good Ol' Company"

"Against The Odds"

Sainted Sinners are:

Jack Meille - Vocals

Frank Pané - Guitars

Ernesto Ghezzi - Keyboards

Rico Bowen - Bass

Berci Hirleman – Drums