SAKIS TOLIS - Legendary ROTTING CHRIST Leader Debuts Official Animated Video For "We The Fallen Angels"

Legendary Rotting Christ leader, Sakis Tolis, has released an official animated video for "We The Fallen Angels", featured on his new album, Among The Fires Of Hell. Find the clip below.

A previous message from Sakis: "My dear friends, I can proudly announce the release of my first solo album, Among The Fires Of Hell, in full and exclusively free of charge via my socials."

Tracklisting:

"My Salvation"

"Among The Fires Of Hell"

"The Dawn Of A New Age"

"We The Fallen Angels"

"Ad Astra"

"Live With Passion (Die With Honour)"

"I Name You Under Our Cult"

"The Silence"

"Nocturnal Hecate"

"We The Fallen Angels" animated video:

"Ad Astra" lyric video:

"I Name You Under Our Cult" lyric video:

"Among The Fires Of Hell" video:

Album stream: