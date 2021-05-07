SALEM’S CHILDE Release SPONGE Cover “Plowed”

Metal veterans Salem’s Childe have premiered their official music video for “Plowed,” a cover of the ‘90s classic by Sponge.

“We’ve been playing ‘Plowed’ in our set for a while now,” says guitarist Rob Salem. “It’s one of those iconic songs that everyone knows and is fun to play. We thought it’d be fun to take it in the studio and give it our own spin. It can be tough to do a cover justice—everything that makes the song great is in the original, and it was important to us not to take away from or lose the integrity of the original tune while finding a way to still make it ours. So we beefed it up a little and made small changes that we hope carry the spirit of the original while giving it a fresh take. It’s really an homage to a time and sound that is part of our musical roots. And of course, it’s topically relevant, which speaks to the timelessness of the song itself.”

Salem’s Childe released their album The Sin That Saves You in 2020 via Pavement Entertainment. The album was produced and engineered by John Hehman at Bang Recording. While the pandemic put live shows on hold, the band kept going strong by giving fans behind-the-scenes videos from “The Sin That Saves You.” Looking ahead, Salem’s Childe has started to write new music for their next release. However, they’re still hopeful for the chance to take the stage in 2021.

“Ideally, we’d like to get out and tour and do some festival shows,” says bassist James Gates. “We couldn’t get out and play behind the album when it released due to the pandemic, and while we got some much-appreciated radio play across the country, we’re one of those bands that we think really finds our audience when we’re on stage. As things start opening up, we’re watching for show and tour opportunities that are right for us, and hopeful that we can get out in front of audiences this fall.”