SALIVA - GoFundMe Set Up For Daughter Of Guitarist WAYNE SWINNY Following His Death

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized for guitarist Wayne Swinny's daughter after his death last week. The funds will go towards Wayne's expenses and a trust for his daughter. Donations can be sent here.

Bobby Amaru states: The Saliva family is mourning the tragic loss of our brother Wayne Swinny. Wayne left us suddenly from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage on March 22, 2023. Wayne fought hard, but ultimately lost his battle. The one bright light is the fact that Wayne was an organ donor and was able to donate his liver and kidneys which saved 2 lives.

Wayne leaves behind the love of his life; his beautiful 11-year-old daughter Nikki. Also, his sister Linda, his very tightly bonded Saliva family, countless friends, legions of musicians whom he inspired past and present, and millions of fans across the world.

The pain and loss his loved ones are experiencing is incomprehensible. We are setting up a donation link to help cover Wayne’s expenses and to create a trust for his daughter Nikki. Wayne will miss Nikki’s graduations, dances, extracurricular events, marriage, children... milestones, highlights and those times she would have needed her father’s guidance and strength by her side. We hope to be able to provide her with some support as she begins her journey in life without him. Any donation is greatly appreciated.

The Saliva family is overwhelmed by the amount of love we have received. Thank you all for the posts, calls, e-mails, texts, and prayers. They are greatly appreciated and helping everyone cope during this very trying time.

Wayne was my best friend and bandmate for nearly 12 years. His sister Linda and I discussed creating a gofundme so that a trust could be created for his daughter Nikki."

After acquiring frontman Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched Saliva’s career in 2001 with the release, Every Six Seconds – a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, “Click Click Boom” and 2002 Grammy nominated, “Your Disease.” Saliva’s in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album Back In To Your System with hits: “Always,” “Raise Up,” and the Nikki Sixx co-written, “Rest In Pieces.”

Upon adding former Shinedown and Fuel bassist, Brad Stewart, as a permanent member, Saliva solidified their new lineup consisting of: Wayne Swinny, Sammi Jo Bishop and Amaru.