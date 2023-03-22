SALIVA Guitarist WAYNE SWINNY Dies Of Brain Hemorrhage While On Tour

Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva died this afternoon from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while on tour promoting their new single "High On Me." Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him.

"I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him. My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that little girl so much. He was a guitar hero onstage with all the rock ‘n’ roll swag that most guitar players dream of. Offstage he was a proud father, an Ancient Aliens expert, and an incredible human who had zero enemies! He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time. I’m grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with Wayne on the stage and most importantly off the stage. He was the older brother I never had. I learned so much from him and we had a fucking blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God Bless you Wayne. I know we’ll meet again!!" - Bobby Amaru

After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched Saliva’s career in 2001 with the release, Every Six Seconds – a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, “Click Click Boom” and 2002 Grammy nominated, “Your Disease.” Saliva’s in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album Back in to Your System with hits: “Always,” “Raise Up,” and the Nikki Sixx co-written, “Rest In Pieces.”

Upon adding former Shinedown and Fuel bassist, Brad Stewart, as a permanent member, Saliva solidified their new lineup consisting of: Wayne Swinny, Sammi Jo Bishop and Amaru.

BraveWords offers its condolences to Wayne’s family and friends.