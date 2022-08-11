SALIVA's "Crows" Hits Top 30 At Radio; Official Music Video Posted

Saliva are in the Top 30 at radio with their latest single, "Crows". This is the highest charting song from Saliva since 2011. In addition, the band released the official music video for the single. Watch the clip below, and stream/download the song here.

"'Crows' is about being in a relationship with a person so who is unwilling to recognize the shadow side of their personality, which ultimately leads to destruction of their relationships. We wanted to do something different for the music video. As a band we all love The Halloween season, and horror flicks. Given the title and dark subject matter of the song this was the perfect opportunity to incorporate some of that creepiness into a video. The imagery in the video represents the duality that resides within each of us. Like the makeup and colors in the video, we all have light and darkness within. Our darkness, or shadow sides are the repressed ideas, desires, weaknesses, insecurities, and short comings that we all have, but find hard to accept. The man in this video has struggled to come to terms with his own light and dark side and has now recognized he cannot continue to be dragged down by a partner who is unwilling to do the same. Ultimately It is only in recognizing our shadows that we can take away their power over us," says Bobby Amaru, vocalist of the band.''

Saliva will continue to release tracks and ultimately a full album. The new music has a contemporary feel but sticks to the blue collar roots that their fans love.