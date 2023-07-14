SALIVA To Release Revelation Album In September; Band Announces SNAFU Le Tour 2023 With DROWNING POOL, ADELITAS WAY, ANY GIVEN SIN

Saliva have announced the SNAFU Le Tour 2023 with Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin, that begins on September 10 in Norfolk, VA at Norva. The tour is in support of Saliva's new album, Revelation, that drops on September 8. Pre-save the album here.

Saliva is coming off two charting singles, with the most recent “High On Me” reaching Top 20 in Mediabase and Billboard. Their current single “Come Back Stronger” is out now.

“We started working on this record in 2020 During the pandemic shutdown. I felt like we had to get outside of the box with this one. I’ve been sober almost 5 years now and there are many songs on this record that are a reflection of it. I just wanted to connect with the listener and pull them into what I was dealing with but also shed some light on overcoming personal adversity. With the passing of Wayne in March, I felt lost. Where do I go? I knew We had this record we were all stoked about. Waynes influence is all over these songs and in my opinion his playing on this album is next level. It’s the only right thing to do to honor him and all our hard work and release it. I just want to share with the world what we have worked on the last 3 plus years,” says Bobby Amaru.

Drowning Pool is reuniting with singer Ryan McCombs, this will mark their first tour back together.

"I’m excited as hell to be rocking out with Ryan McCombs back at the helm with us in Drowning Pool and touring together again with our brothers in Saliva! We hit it off as friends right out of the gate playing our first show together at WrestleMania 18 in 2002, and with Ryan on Ozzfest 2002. We’ve all had so many great festival shows and tours together throughout the years. Looking forward to sharing the stage once again with Saliva, having Ryan McCombs back with us in Drowning Pool, forever celebrating the memory of Dave Williams and Wayne Swinny, making new insane tour memories and kickass shows across the country. Can’t wait to perform and hang out with all of our friends and family at the rock shows! C’mon out and have a great time with us!" says Drowning Pool guitarist C.J. Pierce.

Ryan McCombs adds, "Drowning Pool and Saliva are two bands that not only have a rich history of their own but they’re two bands that have a great history of sharing the road together. This being my first extended run of dates back with my Drowning Pool family,I am horns-up and hells-to-the-yes that it’s also with Saliva! People that I respect as musicians and performing artists as well as real human beings that I consider friends.. Along with all that, having both Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin is a surefire recipe for a killer night, every night. From the first note to the last."

Adelitas Way will be releasing a full length album, and a new hard rock single “Dig Deep” at the start of this tour.

“We are ready to put on locked in, high energy performances for the fans, and excited to have fun on the road with our friends in Any Given sin, Saliva, and Drowning pool, this is going to be great!” says Rick Dejesus, vocalist of Adelitas Way.

Each band will be conducting their own on-site VIP prior to doors. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.

SNAFU Le Tour 2023 Dates:

September

10 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

12 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

13 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

15 - Manchester, NH - Angel City Music Hall Bar

16 - East Durham, NY - Blackthorne Resort

17 - Horseheads, NY - The L

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

20 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

22 - Columbus, OH - Shake The Ground Fest 2

23 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

24 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

25 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

28 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

29 - Lansing, MI - Grewel Hall

30 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center *

October

1 - Paxton, IL - The Cadillac

3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

5 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

6 - CO Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

7 - Denver, CO - Wild Goose

9 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Inc.

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas - The Industrial Sound

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

13 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

15 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

18 - Chickasha, OK - Legends

19 - Kyle, TX - Railhouse Bar

20 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

21 - Dallas, TX - Glass Cactus

22 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall

25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow

26 - Fernandina Beach, FL - Sadler Ranch

27 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Area 142

* no Any Given Sin