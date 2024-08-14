SAMAEL Hope To Release New Music In Early 2025 - "Most Of The Recording Is Done," Says VORPH; Audio

In a new interview with El Planeta Del Rock, vocalist/guitarist Vorph of industrial black metal icons Samael talks about the band's next studio album.

Says Vorph: "We've been on this album for a long time. We had already songs before COVID. Waldemar (Sorychta) came in Switzerland. We checked the songs together. Waldemar, our producer, who did produce most of our albums, actually. And then during COVID, all those songs are kind of their second incarnation - we changed everything. We were actually meeting every month to play together and to check the songs together, because we had no shows, but we wanted to keep the synergy and to see each other was something important. So during that time we had a lot of discussion about what we wanted to do, how we wanted the sound to be. And then, even after that, there is maybe a third incarnation for some of the songs. (Drummer) Xy's still doing a lot of editing at the moment. Most of the recording is done. So we will mix this this fall, if everything goes well. And hopefully early next year we can at least have one new song that we can present. Yeah, that's the idea."

Samael released their new live album, Passage - Live, back in February via Napalm Records.

Passage - Live is a testament to an album that left its mark on a generation of metal fans, as Samael moved towards a more industrial sound, distancing themselves from their roots in black metal, and simultaneously breaking the band into a wider international audience. Passage has stood the test of time, remaining as fresh today as it was nearly three decades ago, and with Passage - Live, Samael adds new depth to one of the most important albums in the band’s history.

