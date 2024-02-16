SAMAEL Launch Live Version Of “Rain”; Official Lyric Video Streaming

Just in time for the release of their upcoming live album, Passage – Live, industrial black metal icons Samael strike with a live version of their dynamic anthem, “Rain”, together with an energetic lyric video. Passage - Live drops today, February 16, 2024, via Napalm Records.

With “Rain”, Samael brings their aggressive and brutally blackened soundscapes to a higher level. Underlined by remarkable keyboards and sweeping rawness, the lyric video captures the contagious energy that the band demonstrates throughout the roaring track.

Recorded during a sold-out concert in Krakow on the last day of the European leg of their Passage 25th Anniversary Tour, 'Passage - Live' shines as a fully live take on the band’s highly influential and iconic 1996 album. The album gets a makeover and adds a further new touch and elements to the album and sound.

Vorph on “Rain”:

“The image of the tree is omnipresent in the lyrics of ‘Rain’, used as a metaphor for the changes that make us grow bigger, deeper, higher and stronger as individuals.”

Passage - Live is a testament to an album that left its mark on a generation of metal fans, as Samael moved towards a more industrial sound, distancing themselves from their roots in black metal, and simultaneously breaking the band into a wider international audience. Passage has stood the test of time, remaining as fresh today as it was nearly three decades ago, and with Passage - Live, Samael adds new depth to one of the most important albums in the band’s history.

Vorph says about Passage - Live: "The blend of metal, industrial and electronica that has been our trademark for almost three decades began with Passage. It's almost ground zero for us, and we're delighted to offer these songs a fresh approach and bring this album to life for our long-standing audience as well as those who have discovered the band recently.”

Passage - Live will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Red/White & 20 Page Booklet (Napalm mail order only, limited to 300)

- 1LP Gatefold Black & 20 Page Booklet

- 6 Page Digipack & 56 Page Booklet in a Slipacase

- Digital Album

Samael Band Store:

- 1LP Gatefold Red & 20 Page Booklet

- 6 Page Digipack & 56 Page Booklet in a Slipacase

Pre-order here.

Passage - Live tracklisting:

"Passage"

"Rain"

"Shining Kingdom"

"Angel's Decay"

"My Saviour"

"Jupiterian Vibe"

"The Ones Who Came Before"

"Liquid Soul Dimension"

"Moonskin"

"Born Under Saturn"

"Chosen Race"

"A Man In Your Head"



"Moonskin":

"Jupiterian Vibe" video:

Samael are:

Vorph – Guitars, Vocals

Xy – Drums, Percussion, Keyboards, Samples, Drum programming

Drop – Guitars

Ales – Bass

(Photo - Cyril Perregaux)