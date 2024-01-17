SAMAEL Launch Lyric Video For Live Version Of "Moonskin"

Switzerland’s legendary industrial black metal force, Samael, will unleash their live album, Passage - Live, on February 16 via Napalm Records. Recorded during a sold-out concert in Krakow on the last day of the European leg of the "Passage 25th Anniversary Tour", Passage - Live offers a fresh take on the highly influential original album released in 1996. Played live in its entirety, the album gets a makeover on the new live recording, with a raw and boisterous sound.

Samuel have released a lyric video for "Moonskin" from the upcoming release. Watch below:

The songs of Passage - Live remain the same, but captured in the urgency of a live environment, they appear rawer and heavier than they were originally, and the maturation of a quarter-century makes them more immediate. Passage - Live is the first official recording with the band’s current line-up, and as Drop and Ales both were fans of the album before joining the band, they add new vigor and energy to the music.

Passage - Live is a testament to an album that left its mark on a generation of metal fans, as Samael moved towards a more industrial sound, distancing themselves from their roots in black metal, and simultaneously breaking the band into a wider international audience. Passage has stood the test of time, remaining as fresh today as it was nearly three decades ago, and with Passage - Live, Samael adds new depth to one of the most important albums in the band’s history.

Vorph says about Passage - Live: "The blend of metal, industrial and electronica that has been our trademark for almost three decades began with Passage. It's almost ground zero for us, and we're delighted to offer these songs a fresh approach and bring this album to life for our long-standing audience as well as those who have discovered the band recently.”

Passage - Live will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Red/White & 20 Page Booklet (Napalm mail order only, limited to 300)

- 1LP Gatefold Black & 20 Page Booklet

- 6 Page Digipack & 56 Page Booklet in a Slipacase

- Digital Album

Samael Band Store:

- 1LP Gatefold Red & 20 Page Booklet

- 6 Page Digipack & 56 Page Booklet in a Slipacase

Pre-order here.

Passage - Live tracklisting:

"Passage"

"Rain"

"Shining Kingdom"

"Angel's Decay"

"My Saviour"

"Jupiterian Vibe"

"The Ones Who Came Before"

"Liquid Soul Dimension"

"Moonskin"

"Born Under Saturn"

"Chosen Race"

"A Man In Your Head"



"Jupiterian Vibe" video:

Samael are:

Vorph – Guitars, Vocals

Xy – Drums, Percussion, Keyboards, Samples, Drum programming

Drop – Guitars

Ales – Bass

(Photo - Cyril Perregaux)