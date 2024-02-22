SAMMY HAGAR And CHEAP TRICK's RICK NIELSEN Talk Music In Chicago; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Cheap Trick legend Rick Nielsen meets up with Sammy Hagar to talk all things music and play some guitar together.

Cheap Trick will be special guests of Heart for select dates on their upcoming Royal Flush Tour 2024. Tickets are available at heart-music.com.

Heart tour dates (support varies by market):

April

20 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

22 - Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA

25 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

28 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

May

1 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

3 - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK

4 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

7 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

10 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

11 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

13 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

15 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

17 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

18 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

21 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

23 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

24 - Hard Rock Live - Atlantic City, NJ

June

20 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Antwerp, BE

22 - UberEats Music Hall - Berlin, DE

24 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, SE

25 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, FI

27 - Tons of Rock Festival - Oslo, NO

July

1 - The O2 - London, UK

3 - Utilllta Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

5 - Capital FM Arena - Nottingham, UK

6 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

8 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

9 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

11 - Rockhal - Club - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU

12 - Bospop Festival - Weert, NL

30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)

August

1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)

7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON

8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV

24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN

27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA