SAMMY HAGAR And GUY FIERI Team Up For New Santo Tequila Reposado

Legendary rocker and spirits pioneer, Sammy Hagar, has joined forces once again with acclaimed chef and restaurateur, Guy Fieri, to create a new tequila: Santo Tequila Reposado. The duo teamed up previously in 2019 for the release of their Santo Tequila Blanco. Check out their announcement below.

Santo Spirit: "The moment you've all been waiting for! It's official - Santo Tequila Reposado is here! Head to our website now to buy yours and have a taste of what we think is the world's finest Reposado.

The Santo Family is on the road again too, celebrating the official launch of Santo Reposado. Follow along on our Instagram Stories (@santospirit) and get a behind the scenes look at the action!"

Sammy & The Circle have released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing "Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "I always loved this song written and recorded by Moon Martin, and taken to the top by the one and only Mr. Robert Palmer. As we continue our @ Home Sessions, we hope be able to bring it to you live in 2021."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle recently released Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Order the album via all digital platforms here.

Tracklisting:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)