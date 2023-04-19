SAMMY HAGAR And JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON Perform DEPECHE MODE's "Personal Jesus"; Video

In the new video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar jams with Neal Schon of Journey at the Record Plant in Sausalito, California. Then the two catch up on the old days and discuss all things music.

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of Neal Schon's Journey Through Time, a live concert recorded on February 9, 2018 at The Independent In San Francisco, CA, on May 19.

This is the show where Neal Schon, founding member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted band Journey, first debuted Journey Through Time along with two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and former Journey and Santana bandmate, Gregg Rolie. Joining Schon and Rolie were current Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass, and John Varn on keyboards and vocals.

Performing to a sold out crowd for a benefit show to raise money for victims of the fires that had ravaged the North Bay area of the San Francisco region in October 2017, the band played songs spanning Journey’s entire catalog, largely focusing on the band’s '70s repertoire, including the band's first three albums, Journey, Look Into The Future, and Next. Watch a performance of the classic Journey track "Just The Same Way" below.

Multi-Grammy nominated Schon founded Journey in 1972 and remains the sole consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. Before founding Journey, Schon was also a member of Santana and has performed with a variety of other acts including Bad English, Hardline, and HSAS and with Jan Hammer and Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free).

He has released 10 solo albums over the course of his career as well, with his guitar style being described as soulful and melodic and admired by such fellow legends as Eric Clapton and Prince. Journey’s worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time. Chart-topping hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin­’,” “Open Arms", “Lights", “Faithfully", and “When You Love A Woman” are regarded as some of the defining songs of the rock n' roll musical canon.

Pre-order Journey Through Time here.

Journey Through Time tracklisting:

"I’m Gonna Leave You"

"Look Into The Future"

"Kohoutek"

"Daydream"

"La Do La"

"Line Of Fire"

"Walk’s Like A Lady"

"Feelin’ That Way"

"Anytime"

"Lights"

"Still They Ride"

"Separate Ways"

"Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’"

"Wheel In The Sky"

"Patiently" (Medley)

"Trial By Fire" (Medley)

"Stay Awhile" (Medley)

"Mystery Mountain"

"Of A Lifetime"

"Just The Same Way"

"Lovin’ You Is Easy"

"Lady Luck"

"You’re On Your Own"

"Hustler"

"Nickle And Dime"

"People"

"Mother Father"

"Any Way You Want It"

"Don’t Stop Believin’"

"Black Magic Woman"

"Oye Como Va"

"Just The Same Way" video:

"Lights" video:

Lineup:

Neal Schon - Guitar

Gregg Rolie - Keyboards, Vocals

Marco Mendoza - Bass

Deen Castronovo - Drums, Vocals

John Varn - Keyboards, Vocals