SAMMY HAGAR And MICHAEL ANTHONY Hit Up The Whisky A Go Go, Jam With MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE; Video

In this throwback video from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar and legendary Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony take a drive and explore the history behind the landmark LA venue, Whisky A Go Go. Later, Hagar meets up with LA rock icon Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe) for a killer jam session.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have released their new album, Crazy Times, via UMe on CD/Digital. The album will be available on vinyl on October 28. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Funky Feng Shui" video:

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video:

(Photo - Leah Steiger)