Check out some highlights from Sammy Hagar And The Circle’s second of two nights (May 25th and 26th) reduced capacity in Orlando, Florida. "Doing it socially distanced is better than not doing it at all," says The Red Rocker.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

June

1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

(Video by Leah Steiger)