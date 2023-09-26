SAMMY HAGAR Announces 2023 Birthday Bash Tribute Parties In Southern California, Chicago, Las Vegas; Video
September 26, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Can't make it to Mexico for Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash? Well, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Santo Tequila are bringing the party to you!
Come and celebrate at parties in Southern California, Chicago, and Las Vegas where the cocktails will be flowing and Sammy tribute bands will be playing the tunes live.
Dates:
Huntington Beach - Monday, October 9
Red Voodoo @ Cabo Wabo Beach Club
Chicago - Saturday, October 14
Bad Motor Scooter @ Basecamp
Las Vegas - Monday, October 14
Three Lock Box @ Cabo Wabo Cantina
Further details can be found here. Watch the video below: