SAMMY HAGAR Announces 2023 Birthday Bash Tribute Parties In Southern California, Chicago, Las Vegas; Video

September 26, 2023, 27 minutes ago

news hard rock sammy hagar

Can't make it to Mexico for Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash? Well, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Santo Tequila are bringing the party to you!

Come and celebrate at parties in Southern California, Chicago, and Las Vegas where the cocktails will be flowing and Sammy tribute bands will be playing the tunes live.

Dates:

Huntington Beach - Monday, October 9
Red Voodoo @ Cabo Wabo Beach Club

Chicago - Saturday, October 14
Bad Motor Scooter @ Basecamp

Las Vegas - Monday, October 14
Three Lock Box @ Cabo Wabo Cantina

Further details can be found here. Watch the video below:



