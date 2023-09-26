SAMMY HAGAR Announces 2023 Birthday Bash Tribute Parties In Southern California, Chicago, Las Vegas; Video

Can't make it to Mexico for Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash? Well, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Santo Tequila are bringing the party to you!

Come and celebrate at parties in Southern California, Chicago, and Las Vegas where the cocktails will be flowing and Sammy tribute bands will be playing the tunes live.

Dates:

Huntington Beach - Monday, October 9

Red Voodoo @ Cabo Wabo Beach Club

Chicago - Saturday, October 14

Bad Motor Scooter @ Basecamp

Las Vegas - Monday, October 14

Three Lock Box @ Cabo Wabo Cantina

Further details can be found here.