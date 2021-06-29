SAMMY HAGAR Announces Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar has announced his brand new Vegas Residency at The Strat, starting Halloween weekend. Four shows: October 29 & 30, and November 5 & 6 with a Redheads presale at 10am PT Tuesday June 29 (password REDHEAD). Tickets and VIP available here.

Sammy begins a new residency at the Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. “Sammy Hagar and Friends,” will feature The Red Rocker collaborating with a rotating circle of his legendary friends at The Strat Theater starting with shows on Friday, October 29, Saturday, October 30, Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6.

“I've been searching the Las Vegas Strip trying to find the right room, ambience and partners to create a very special Cabo Wabo birthday bash type environment for my band members and musician friends to create the ultimate party residency. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ‘Sammy and Friends.’ You all know the rules. There aren't any.” - Sammy

Hagar will bring together a legendary circle of friends and bandmates, past and present, to the intimate 800-capacity Strat Theater, including 300 GA floor tickets for a party vibe in front of the stage. Michael Anthony, the legendary bassist who’s played with Hagar for the past 30 years in bands including Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle, and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso and bandmate in The Circle are confirmed for the first four shows. Jason Bonham, the acclaimed Grammy-winning drummer and their bandmate in The Circle is confirmed for the first two shows, October 29 and 30, with surprise and special guests to be announced.

The theater will be designed to capture the beach vibe he’s synonymous with, including elements of Hagar’s famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash.

Show times will be 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets will start at $100 and will be available first to Sammy’s Fan Club starting at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 29 (password: REDHEAD) and members of True Rewards, The Strat’s free rewards program, starting at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 1 at this location.

VIP packages for once-in-a-lifetime experiences will also be available that includes:

One premium ticket located in Cantina Party Pit Section

Meet & Greet with Sammy Hagar

One signed bottle of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum (Red Head)

Photo with Sammy Hagar

Early entry into the venue

Sammy Hagar And Friends tour shirt

Sammy Hagar And Friends VIP laminate

Commemorative Sammy Hagar And Friends pin set

Sammy @ The Strat hat

Select special offers and discounts

On-site host

Very limited availability

VIP Package items/information subject to change

VIP package details will be sent to VIP guests prior to show date. For questions regarding these shows please contact The Strat Box Office at 702-383-5210 (long distance charges may apply) or email inquiries to stticketing@goldenent.com.

Fox 5 KVVU was on hand for Hagar's announcement: