SAMMY HAGAR Celebrates Grand Opening Of Cabo Wabo Beach Club In Huntington Beach, CA; Interview, Live Footage And Grand Tour Video Available

Former Van Halen frontman and spirits trailblazer Sammy Hagar celebrated the grand opening of his flagship Cabo Wabo Beach Club, an elevated take on his world-famous Cabo Wabo Cantina, at The Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach, CA. During the exclusive event on Wednesday, May 24, Hagar and Waterfront owner, Bob Mayer, presented a $10,000 donation check to the CHOC Foundation, which will go directly to aid children and their families who struggle with the financial burdens that accompany a child’s hospitalization.

Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland welcomed the addition of Hagar’s world famous Cabo Wabo brand to Huntington Beach and honored the legendary rock star with a city proclamation.

Hagar has shared brief interview and live clips from the event below.