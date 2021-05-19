SAMMY HAGAR, CHAD KROEGER Join THE MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS For Cover Of STEVE MILLER BAND Classic "Fly Like An Eagle"; Video

Sammy Hagar and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback joined The Miraculous Love Kids / Girl With A Guitar on a spirited rendition of the Steve Miller Band classic, "Fly Like An Eagle".

Bassist Nathan East (Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins, Eric Clapton), keyboardist Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters, Wallflowers, Soul Asylum), keyboardist Gary Griffin (Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys), drummer Kris Myers (Umphrey's McGee), and guitarist Todd Shea are also featured on the song.

The video was directed and edited by documentary filmmaker Hans Fjellestad (Sunset Strip, Moog). "Fly Like An Eagle" was produced by Lanny Cordola & Sarmad Ghafoor engineered and mixed by Sarmad Ghafoor.

The Miraculous Love Kids is a non-profit 501c3 whose aim is to teach the guitar to war-torn, poverty-stricken children, in particular young girls who have little to no rights and are often forced into marriage and face the most extreme forms of violence.

For more information and to make a donation, go to miraculouslovekids.org.