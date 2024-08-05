SAMMY HAGAR Comments On AEROSMITH's Retirement - "My Hat Goes Off To One Of The Greatest Rock N' Roll Singers Of All Time, Mr. STEVEN TYLER" (Video)

Legendary rockers Aerosmith have announced their retirement from touring and their Peace Out Farewell Tour has been canceled. The band released a statement - found below - stating 76-year-old singer Steven Tyler is unable to fully recover from a vocal injury.

Ultimate Classic Rock has shared video of Sammy Hagar commenting on Aerosmith's retirement from the road during his August 2 nd concert in Detroit, sharing a story of the first time he shared the stage with them. Check it out below.

Aerosmith’s last performance took place September 9, 2023 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. During the show, Tyler fractured his larynx, forcing the tour to be postponed.

The statement reads:

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.

“*Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. Due to the unprecedented volume of cancelations, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase.*”

The Peace Out tour was due to begin September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, PA with special guests The Black Crowes.

Canceled Peace Out Farewell Tour dates with Special Guests The Black Crowes:

September

20 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

October

2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

November

3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

December

4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

January

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

February

11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY