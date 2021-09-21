SAMMY HAGAR Discusses His Early Years, EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death And More On "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps" Podcast; Audio

Sammy Hagar guests on the latest episode of Apple Podcast's "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps".

Description: Another in person interview with the Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar. Sammy is best know from his time in Montrose, Van Halen and Chickenfoot and The Circle. On this episode, Scott sits with the busiest guy in rock.

They meet in a Orange County studio and go over everything from Sammy's early years of traveling and his first interactions with music. Along the way, they get into how Sammy met Eddie Van Halen and how the band first started writing songs. Some touching moments come about when Scott speaks to Sammy about Eddie's recent passing and what it meant to him.

The two also discuss his current band, the Circle, and the various business ventures Sammy has been involved in. They also talk about the Vegas residency and the upcoming bday bash in Catalina in October!

Tune in here.