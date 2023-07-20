SAMMY HAGAR Explains How He Finally Met One Of His All-Time Heroes KEITH RICHARDS - "So His Daughters Come Up To Me..."; Video
July 20, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Sammy Hagar has released his latest "Storytime With Sammy" video, stating: "When you meet your heroes, you want them to be everything you imagined. that was the case with Keith Richards."
Watch below:
Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:
October
9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL