SAMMY HAGAR Explains How He Finally Met One Of His All-Time Heroes KEITH RICHARDS - "So His Daughters Come Up To Me..."; Video

Sammy Hagar has released his latest "Storytime With Sammy" video, stating: "When you meet your heroes, you want them to be everything you imagined. that was the case with Keith Richards."

Watch below:

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL