SAMMY HAGAR, FOREIGNER’s MICK JONES Play “Dirty White Boy” On Rock & Roll Road Trip; Video

Sammy Hagar joins Mick Jones of Foreigner to talk about the legacy of the band's song "Feels Like The First Time" and recording with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones on Rock & Roll Road Trip.

And later, Sammy and Mick band together on an electric rendition of "Dirty White Boy."

Hagar recently launched the new video series, "Storytime With Sammy".

