SAMMY HAGAR - Four New "Storytime With Sammy" Video Series Episodes Available
April 2, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Sammy Hagar recently launched the new video series, "Storytime With Sammy". Four new installments are available below.
"Priceless" Ukulele Tunes - Storytime with Sammy Hagar #8
Favorite Musical Collaboration - Storytime with Sammy Hagar #9
First Time On Stage - Storytime with Sammy Hagar #10
Best Song He's Released - Storytime with Sammy Hagar #11
Go to Hagar's official YouTube channel here for previous clips.