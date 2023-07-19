SAMMY HAGAR Hangs With THE DOORS' ROBBY KRIEGER And JOE BONAMASSA At "Guitar Legends: America Salutes You" Event; Video
July 19, 2023, 9 minutes ago
In the video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar chats with Robby Krieger of The Doors and legendary bluesman Joe Bonamassa at the second annual "Guitar Legends: America Salutes You" event.
Watch the full episode here.
Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:
October
9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL