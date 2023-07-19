SAMMY HAGAR Hangs With THE DOORS' ROBBY KRIEGER And JOE BONAMASSA At "Guitar Legends: America Salutes You" Event; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar chats with Robby Krieger of The Doors and legendary bluesman Joe Bonamassa at the second annual "Guitar Legends: America Salutes You" event.

Watch the full episode here.

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL