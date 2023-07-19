SAMMY HAGAR Hangs With THE DOORS' ROBBY KRIEGER And JOE BONAMASSA At "Guitar Legends: America Salutes You" Event; Video

July 19, 2023, 9 minutes ago

news sammy hagar robby krieger the doors joe bonamassa

In the video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar chats with Robby Krieger of The Doors and legendary bluesman Joe Bonamassa at the second annual "Guitar Legends: America Salutes You" event.

Watch the full episode here.

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

October
9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL



