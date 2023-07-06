SAMMY HAGAR Hosts First Annual "High Tide Beach Party & Car Show"; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"It’s a music festival, Sammy style! Join the Red Rocker for the first annual High Tide Beach Party & Car Show. Watch as Vince Neil, Kevin Cronin, Eddie Trunk, Tre Cool, and Eddie Money meet up with Sammy at the beach along with 14,000 of their closest friends."

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL