SAMMY HAGAR - "I Would Love To Play Music With ALEX VAN HALEN" (Video)

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar joined Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson for Episode 10 of their THAT Rocks! podcast to talk about music, alcohol and a potential Eddie Van Halen tribute concert. They also ask Sammy about his favorite Van Halen albums, his favorite Van Halen live shows, and his favorite solo records.

The interview begins at the 42:38 mark below.

Hagar on the possibility of Van Halen reunion:

"It's the same old story. Alex (Van Halen) won't respond to me. I reach out to him - I haven't done it in a long time now - but there's not going to be a Van Halen reunion. First of all, it's too late. I've said it a million times: Wolfie is doing a great job with what he's doing, and he would be the perfect guy, so that's out. Dave (Lee Roth) and I are still alive, but there's no way he would cooperate with me, so if he goes out by himself that's not a Van Halen reunion. If I go out by myself, without him, that's not a Van Halen reunion. Only good thing about that is that I could sing his songs, which is fine. Mike (Anthony) and I are like this (crosses fingers), and if Al would want to come and play with is... I would love to play with Al. I said it recently, that I would love to play music with Al. I would like to write a song with Al. I would like to go into the studio and jam with Al. But thought of a Van Halen reunion without Eddie, there's no such thing."

AXS TV recently released the video below, along with the following message:

"It’s a music festival, Sammy style! Join the Red Rocker for the first annual High Tide Beach Party & Car Show. Watch as Vince Neil, Kevin Cronin, Eddie Trunk, Tre Cool, and Eddie Money meet up with Sammy at the beach along with 14,000 of their closest friends."

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL