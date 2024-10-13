SAMMY HAGAR Interviews And Jams With THE GRATEFUL DEAD On AXS TV

In the AXS TV clip below, Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and Mickey Hart meet up with Sammy Hagar to play "Loose Lucy" at The Sweetwater in Mill Valley, California. Sammy also asks them about their musical influences and how the Grateful Dead have evolved over the years.

Hagar turns 77 today (October 13), and he kicked the celebrations off early with two career-spanning shows in Las Vegas, NV last weekend. He performed at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday as a prelude to his annual birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Rick Springfield joined Hagar on Friday, October 4 to perform "I've Done Everything for You" which Hagar released in 1978. Springfield covered the song in 1981 and it became a Top 10.

Fan-filmed video can be viewed below courtesy of Las Vegas Explorer.