SAMMY HAGAR Joins G3 Live On Stage In Arizona For "Foxy Lady"; Video

Vocalist Sammy Hagar (Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot) surprised fans in attendance at the G3 concert at Talking Stick Resort and Casino in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 26th when he took the stage to jam on a Jimi Hendrix classic.

Hagar has since posted the following statement and video to social media: "I’ve never felt more power on stage singing 'Foxy Lady' than Friday night with the G3s: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai, with Kenny Aronoff, Bryan Beller and Rai Thistlethwayte throwing it down. What a rush!"

G3 is back! A special reunion of the original 1996 lineup of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai is on the road throughout January and February 2024. Watch a video trailer below. Ticket and VIP links can be found at G3Tour.com.

Remaining Dates:

January

29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

31 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

February

1 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Reno

3, - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

5 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

7 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre