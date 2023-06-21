SAMMY HAGAR Joins GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS For Performance Of "Move It On Over"; Video
June 21, 2023, 57 minutes ago
In the video below from AXS TV, George Thorogood opens up about his journey learning to play the guitar, his deep-rooted love for the blues, and the inspiration that drives him to deliver hard-hitting, soulful performances night after night. Stream the full episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip here.
Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:
October
9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL