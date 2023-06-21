SAMMY HAGAR Joins GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS For Performance Of "Move It On Over"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, George Thorogood opens up about his journey learning to play the guitar, his deep-rooted love for the blues, and the inspiration that drives him to deliver hard-hitting, soulful performances night after night. Stream the full episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip here.

