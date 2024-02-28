SAMMY HAGAR Joins ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS For Rock Talk And Intimate Blues Performance; Video

In the new video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar drops by the unique concert hall, Mountain Winery, in Saratoga, California to sit down with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons to talk rock and roll, followed by an intimate blues performance.

Fender has released the video below, stating: "Introducing Billy F Gibbons and the BFG's: Matt Sweeney, Danielle Haim and Tim Montana. This all-star crew is sending it back to the 70s with a groovy cover of 'Baby What You Want Me To Do' by Jimmy Reed - featuring the Vintera II Series."