SAMMY HAGAR Launches "Storytime With Sammy" Video Series
March 9, 2023, an hour ago
Sammy Hagar has launched the new video series, "Storytime With Sammy", with seven clips already available.
The first video, "Pre-Red Rocker Jobs", is a YouTube Short, and can be found here.
Realizing When You've Become Famous: Storytime With Sammy #2:
First Musical Influences - Storytime With Sammy #3:
Crazy Wedding Gig Story - Storytime With Sammy #4:
My Favorite Venue - Storytime With Sammy #5 is another YouTube Short. Watch here.
First Time Tasting Rum - Storytime With Sammy #6:
Cars Cars Cars! - Storytime With Sammy #7: