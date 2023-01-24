SAMMY HAGAR & MICHAEL ANTHONY Celebrate 28th Anniversary Of VAN HALEN's Balance Album, Share "Amsterdam" Performance From The Jon Stewart Show In 1995; Video

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony are celebrating the 28th anniversary of Van Halen's tenth studio album, Balance, released on January 24, 1995 via Warner Bros. Records. They've shared video of VH performing "Amsterdam" live on The Jon Stewart Show that same year.

Balance is the last of the band's four studio albums to feature vocalist Hagar, and the final Van Halen album to feature bassist Michael Anthony in its entirety.

Says Sammy: "The Balance record was such a great record, but it was during hard times for the band, and a very hard record to make. A lot of painful dark images, bickering amongst the band, health issues, but this live performance of 'Amsterdam' on the Jon Stewart show shows how great this band was live. Wow & that's a TV performance."

Adds Michael: "By the time the Balance record came out, there was lots of tension within the band, personally, and professionally. One thing that was understood though was that the music was the important thing, and when we got together to play live we kicked ass, be it in concert or guesting on a TV show. This clip of us on Jon Stewart shows we were still delivering the goods!!!"