SAMMY HAGAR On Crazy Times Track "Childhoods End" - "It's My 'Stairway To Heaven', My 'Free Bird'"; Video

Sammy Hagar & The Circle's new album, Crazy Times, is available now via UMe. A track-by-track video for the album track, "Childhoods End", can be found below.

Says Hagar: "I don't often dive into the darkness. I like to keep a smile on all them Redheads faces 24/7, 365, but even your optimistic, Beach-nut, Mr. sunshine, let those last three years get in my head a bit, and I had to tell it like I was feeling it."

Order Crazy Times here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Father Time" video:

"Funky Feng Shui" video:

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video: